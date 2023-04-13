(Conception Junction) -- The Platte Valley (MO) baseball team hopes to continue its winning ways.
After a 1-1 start, Coach Zach Dyer's team has rattled off five consecutive wins over Albany, Nodaway Valley, St. Joseph Christian, East Atchison and South Holt to bring their record to 6-1.
"We've been playing pretty good so far," Dyer said. "We played some good teams. That has helped us grow as a unit because we have some new guys in new spots. We're just focusing on growing as a team."
Platte Valley returned several contributors from last year's team that finished fourth in Class 1, but also had some new faces in the lineup.
"Having the successful season last year made us focus on not getting comfortable," Dyer said. "It was great, but we have bigger goals. We've pitched some younger guys early so they can get some experience that will give us more guys to go to in the postseason."
Their lone loss came to Class 2 East Buchanan squad (9-1).
"It was a great experience for us," Dyer said. "They're very well-coached with two All-State guys that were tough for us to hit against. It's great for us to see as much dominant pitching as we can."
Platte Valley has a salty pitching staff of its own. They've held opponents to six total runs in their five-game win streak. Reigning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Memphis Bliley leads the rotation but has dealt with some early-season injuries. That has opened the door for Wyatt Miller and Brandon McQueen to step up.
"It's the amount of pitchers we can confidently throw out there," Dyer said. "Our defense is solid. That builds the pitchers' confidence. We can throw out three, four or five guys that will throw strikes and let the defense make plays behind them."
Platte Valley's offense has produced 49 runs in the last five games and 65 on the season.
"Early on, we struggled to hit with guys in scoring position," Dyer said. "That's been the difference. We've driven those guys in and put hits together. That speaks volume to us being tough one through nine. We don't have an easy out in our lineup."
They're on the right track, but Coach Dyer feels his team still has room for improvement.
"Don't get comfortable with where we are," he said. "We can always get better. We'll take it one game at a time. We have lofty goals. And we should. We focus on getting better every day."
Platte Valley returns to action on Thursday against DeKalb. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Dyer.