(Barnard) – The Platte Valley football team is looking to continue a dominant season with another postseason battle slated for Friday.
Platte Valley (9-1) is coming off a district quarterfinal win over South Holt last week 50-20 in which they rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns.
"Our guys executed, especially up front, we executed really well," said Head Coach Johnnie Silkett. "We spread the ball around to our three backs. All three had two touchdowns, and we threw for a touchdown. We try to keep ourselves balanced, in our kind of way. We're not balanced run/pass by any means, but we do try to balance ourselves with our runners."
Up next for No. 5 Platte Valley is a district semifinal matchup with No. 4 Worth County (8-2). The Tigers rolled to a 52-0 win over Rock Port to open up postseason play.
"They tackle well, they're fast and they're physical," said Silkett. "Every one of those kids has been in the weight program since day one. They're strong. They have a community that's football-minded, so these kids grow up with a great football IQ, which is something we sometimes struggle with. For us to be successful, we have to know who we are and be that on Friday."
Platte Valley has made no secret what they want to do offensively all year, throwing just 50 passes all season, while compiling 2,635 yards on the ground.
"We have to be consistent, carry out our fakes and be true to who we are and really know exactly who we're supposed to block," said Silkett. "My high school coach a long time ago told me 'I don't care if the guy across the line knows who you're pointing at and if you're blocking him or not, it's about execution.' We're all about execution on the offense and defense."
Platte Valley will be tasked with slowing down a Worth County offense that is putting up over 58 points per game. Silkett says the Tigers have a big bag of trick plays and screens that can cause headaches for opposing defenses.
"We read our keys, just like anybody else, we need to read our keys," said Silkett. "The one trick with them is they don't care about down and distance when they run those plays, so they're probably going to get us a few times. The biggest thing is that we make sure we run to the ball, get good angles, take care of the day-in, day-out plays and try to get the ball back."
Ryan Matheny will be in Barnard Friday night providing reports on Twitter (@ryanmatheny16), and we’ll have a full recap at kmaland.com following the contest.
Hear the full interview with Silkett below.