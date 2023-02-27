(St. Joseph, Mo.) -- Platte Valley boys basketball rolled into the Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals with a 57-24 win over Winston in sectional action at the St. Joe Civic Arena Monday.
Platte Valley (27-2) controlled the Redbirds (19-10) on both ends of the floor en route to a comfortable victory.
“In the district tournament, we didn’t play as well defensively as we could have, but I thought defensively in the first half tonight we did a lot of really good things,” Platte Valley head coach Tim Jermain said. “We can be pretty efficient offensively whenever we take care of the ball and I thought we did a really good job finding open shooters.”
Alex Mattson led all scorer’s with 23 points.
“My [defender] was trying to protect the paint a lot, so I got a lot of kick-out threes,” Mattson said. “Aside from that, they were face guarding Matt [Jermain], so I got a lot of straight line drives because there was no help defense.”
The defensive intensity displayed by Platte Valley ruled the game, as Winston struggled to get anything going offensively, especially in the first half.
Platte Valley held the Redbirds scoreless until 0:28 left in the opening quarter, taking a 17-3 lead into the second frame.
The dominance continued throughout the rest of the first half, as the steals and stops kept coming for Platte Valley, which led 36-8 at the break.
“The last couple games, we’ve really been preaching defense,” Mattson said. “We went through a stretch of the season where we were really solid on defense, but we’ve been struggling the last couple games. We just played really good team defense tonight, pressured the ball, forced turnovers and it showed up on the scoreboard.”
While Winston was markedly more competitive in the second half, Platte Valley continued to manage the clock and pace well, while Mattson and teammate Memphis Bliley continued pouring in buckets.
Bliley finished the evening with 18 points.
“[Bliley has] shot the ball well all year,” Jermain said. “He’s a really good spot-up shooter and his teammates did a good job finding him.”
With this win, Platte Valley advances to the state quarterfinals, where it will meet Green City, which trounced Orrick 75-27 just an hour before Platte Valley took the court.
“Green City is an extremely athletic team, so it’s gonna test our defense,” Jermain said. “[It’s a matter] of can we defend them and not let them get in the lane, that’s gonna be a big task. Offensively, our strength all year has just been taking care of the basketball. That’s gonna be a challenge against Green City because of their athleticism, but we’ll just have to do a good job taking care of it.”
While Platte Valley knows Green City poses a hefty threat to its postseason run, the players remain locked in.
“They’re pretty focused,” Jermain said. “We’ve got really good senior leaders. They’ve been focused ever since our season ended last year and in the offseason to prepare for this moment. They’ve done a great job to get themselves prepared to be successful.”
Platte Valley and Green City will square off in the Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals Friday in St. Joseph.
View full video interviews with Mattson and Jermain below.