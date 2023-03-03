(Conception Junction, Mo.) -- Fresh off a dominant first round win, Platte Valley girls basketball is gearing up for the Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals.
Platte Valley (26-3) rolled past King City (23-6) 58-21 in the sectionals Tuesday.
“I think at the start, both teams really came out and set the tone on the defensive end,” Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Having played each other earlier in the season, we kind of had an idea… Of what the other team’s strengths were. It was kind of a defensive struggle there for the first few minutes, but we were able to hit some shots and kind of get some confidence going on the offensive side of the ball. We continued to play good defense as well and I was really proud of that effort.”
Defense has been the name of the game for Platte Valley all season, as it has allowed just 22 points per game to opponents in its 26 wins.
“You gotta have players willing to [buy in],” Pedersen said. “It takes teamwork to play the game of basketball, it takes teamwork to execute an offensive set, but in my mind, it really takes more to work together and get stops. We really focus on the other team’s strengths and where they wanna try to get the ball. I’ve been really fortunate to have players who’ve bought into that side of the ball and understand that defense travels with them every night.
A large portion of Platte Valley’s offensive production has come at the hands of Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle, who each average over 13 points per game.
“The luxury with two players like that is [their unselfishness], " Pedersen said. “They look to make passes to their teammates and they’re not gonna force things. If it’s not there, they’re gonna make the pass and they have a lot of confidence in their teammates… It’s just that mentality and that team culture that makes this team special.”
Next up for Platte Valley is Santa Fe (24-2), which snuck past Mercer 47-43 in the sectional round Tuesday.
“[Sante Fe] has really good athletes and they’re strong,” Pedersen said. “They’ve got different offensive strengths, but I think their defense is really scrappy. It seems like maybe there are driving opportunities against Sante Fe, but when you get in there, they really collapse on you and make it hard. When we get that defense penetrated, we gotta make sure we’re making sound decisions or we’re ready to make a strong move. Their biggest defensive strength is that ability to collapse on the ball when it gets in [the paint] and force turnovers.”
While Platte Valley is just three wins away from hoisting a state championship trophy, the focus remains on the task at hand: getting past Santa Fe.
“The girls have elevated that focus level,” Pedersen said. “The way we approach it is that right now, it’s Santa Fe. They’re the best team on our schedule. We don’t get to play again unless we beat Santa Fe, so that’s really our only focus as far as the players go. As a coaching staff, you can kind of look ahead and maybe project who you might play, but you really gotta just approach it one game at a time.
Platte Valley and Santa Fe will square off in the Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals Saturday at noon inside St. Joe Civic Arena.
