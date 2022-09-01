(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley's promising season kicked off with a win last week. Coach Johnnie Silkett hopes his squad can make it two in a row when they face Rock Port in a game that won't be for the faint of heart.
Platte Valley started fast in their season-opening win over Mound City, scoring the first 28 points en route to a 52-28 victory.
"First games are always jittery," Coach Silkett said. "But I thought our kids came out fired up and under control. They did their jobs and relied on their teammates to do their jobs. Overall, I like what we did. They played with some confidence."
Confidence should be high for Platte Valley. They were 8-3 last year after posting a 7-53 record in the previous five years. And it's their second year under Coach Silkett, so they seem acclimated to his physical, run-first system.
"They're not thinking about what they're supposed to do or go. They know. It's always an evolving process."
Senior Carter Luke is the straw that stirs the drink for Platte Valley. Luke had 142 yards and three scores on eight carries last week.
"It was exciting to see him look in midseason form," Silkett said. "I think he's stronger this year. He broke tackles I don't think he would have broken last year. It's pretty exciting."
Junior Aydan Blackford is back at the quarterback position, and Platte Valley returns two starting offensive linemen from last year.
"At this point last year, we still weren't there offensively," Silkett said. "These guys understand much better."
With the first win under their belt, Platte Valley now turns their attention to Friday's tilt with Rock Port. The Blue Jays opened their season with a 74-20 win over DeKalb. Like Platte Valley, Rock Port relies heavily on a potent rushing attack. They ran for 368 yards and eight touchdowns on 38 carries in week one.
The Blue Jays present a four-headed monster with Aidan Burke, Camden McEnaney, Phillip Herron and Aidan Burke.
The passing game will be at a premium Friday.
"It's going to be a slugfest," Silkett said. "They want to run the ball, and we want to run the ball. It might be the fastest game in 8-man history if we both run the ball the way we want. We have a lot of similarities. They get downhill. We're going to have our work cut out for us because they're not going to lay down. They're going to punch us in the face all night long."
Coach Silkett expects Rock Port to unload their playbook.
"They're running something new this year," he said. "We've probably only seen the first page of their playbook. There's probably a bunch of things they're going to unleash on us. We have to be prepared for it."
Matt Darrah has reports from Barnard Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight for all of your high school football coverage. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Silkett.