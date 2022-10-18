(Conception Junction) -- After a one-year hiatus, Platte Valley softball is back in the Class 1 State Tournament.
"It's been a great year," Coach Shelly Deen said. "We've had some ups and downs, but I always tell the girls that we want to be the best we can at the end of the season."
Platte Valley's state tournament berth is their third in the past four years and comes with a 16-9 record. Platte Valley backed into the postseason after losses to Benton and South Harrison, but made up for it with wins over Worth County and Northeast Nodaway in district action to get to state.
"I felt like our bats weren't where they needed to be in the middle of the season," Deen said. "We've come around and started encouraging one another. I've seen the growth in the girls. They've learned where they need to be. We're playing better and better as a team."
Deen says their recent offensive success has come up and down the lineup.
"All of them have stepped up," she said. "They've come together and played a key part. They're picking each other up no matter what happens."
Delaney Wolf and Tejay Freemyer have been Platte Valley's go-to pitchers throughout the season.
Platte Valley opens its Class 1 State Tournament on Wednesday against King City-Union Star. The two schools met in the regular season, and Platte Valley was a 10-3 winner on that September 13th matchup. However, their recent win doesn't mean they're overlooking them.
"They're in the same situation we are," Deen said. "They're going to come out ready to play. We have to do the best we can. We've prepared the whole season for this. Hopefully, we can get them."
Check out the full interview with Coach Deen below.