(Conception Junction) -- For the second consecutive year, the Platte Valley softball team is one of the final eight teams remaining in Class 1.
"It means a lot," Coach Shelly Deen said. "The girls have kept battling. We were in the quarterfinals last year. They made a point that they wanted to be back here. They've done everything they can to get there."
Their latest trip to the state quarterfinals came in thrilling fashion, taking Stanberry to extra innings in the district final and holding off Princeton in an 8-6 shootout Thursday night in a state section. Deen feels her team's most recent games best exemplifies their resilience.
"They're resilient," Deen said. "They know someone is going to come up with a hit. That's what they believe. In the Stanberry game, we said we were not done when we were down. They believe in themselves and each other. I think that makes a big difference."
Platte Valley (20-3) returned many pieces from last year's team, which left them hopeful at the beginning of the season that would be able to piece together the type of season they have.
"You always believe that as a coach," Deen said. "We had to replace a couple of key players, but the younger ones feel that winning desire and want to make the team better. I felt going into it that we had the momentum going. I was hoping to get there, you never know, but we are definitely where we want to be."
Maggie Collins leads Platte Valley in batting average, but Deen says it has been a well-rounded effort with the likes of Malia Collins, Sydnee Deen, Jessica Miller, Stephanie Turpin and Brylie Angle stepping up well.
"Anybody can make that big hit or play in the field," she said. "We come together as one. Whoever makes that play, we are going to stand behind them."
Deen is hopeful that her team's recent successes have motivated the younger members of the program to continue their run.
"The younger kids want that, too," she said. "They see the excitement."
In the state quarterfinal, Platte Valley will have an opportunity to avenge one of their regular-season losses when they host Stewartsville. The Cardinals beat Platte Valley 2-1 on September 3rd, Platte Valley's third game of the season.
"Their pitcher is solid," Deen said of Stewartsville. "We've got to be aggressive at the plate and be solid in the field. We just got to play our game and whatever happens, happens. I believe we are going to be OK."
Platte Valley/Stewartsville is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch. The winner will face either LaPlata or Braymer in a state semifinal Tuesday in Columbia. The complete interview with Coach Deen can be heard below.