(Conception Junction) -- Jefferson senior and Platte Valley football standout Carter Luke felt the urge to play more football this past fall when his season came to an end.
“I knew that I didn’t want to give it up,” Luke told KMA Sports. “(Coach Johnnie Silkett) played at Graceland, so he contacted their coaches and from there they contacted me.”
Luke, who recently made his future official in signing with Graceland, had a huge senior season, finishing with 1,104 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground while adding 53 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss.
“I feel like (Graceland) is more like home,” he said. “It’s more of a small town, small community and it’s a place where I think I can succeed. They’ve got a new coaching staff and a young roster. They’re starting to bring in new people, and they’re really excited for this next season.”
Luke, who says he has always wanted to play football at the next level, will focus on the defensive side of the ball at Graceland and play safety.
“They said I could drop back in coverage on the pass and move up and attack the run,” Luke said. “I feel like I’m a hard-working player that will do what it takes for the team. Coach Silkett always talked about me as a great open field tackler, so I feel I can contribute a lot on defense.”
With his football future set, Luke credits many of the people around him for helping him get to this point.
“I would just say all my coaches and my teammates (have helped),” he said. “My family has been there for me through this whole process. Basically, everyone around me. My teammates and coaches have been there for me in this recruiting process and support the decision I made.”
Listen to much more with Luke on his college decision below.