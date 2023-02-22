(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley boys basketball started hot and held off a late surge from Mound City to return to a district final Wednesday night.
A 21-point first quarter set the tone for Platte Valley (25-2) in their 74-65 victory over Mound City (16-12) on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Survive and advance," Platte Valley head coach Tim Jermain said. "They (Mound City) have been there. We knew they were going to come out with intensity, but we stayed focused and kept our heads level."
Platte Valley couldn't miss early, racing to a 21-13 lead after one quarter behind five 3-pointers in the first frame.
"We got some good looks and got their defense penetrating," Coach Jermain said.
Coach Jermain's son, Matt, spearheaded the fast start. The younger Jermain buried three triples in the first quarter and had 11 of his 27 points in the first eight minutes.
"He had a big night shooting," Coach Jermain said. "He's shot the ball well all year, but he shot the ball really well tonight."
"My teammates gave me open looks," Matt Jermain said. "I was catching and shooting. If somebody's having a good night, we feed them the ball. Tonight was my night."
Platte Valley led 41-28 at the half and 58-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Mound City trimmed the deficit to as little as 59-56 early in the final frame. Perhaps the turning point came at 59-56, when Platte Valley's Memphis Bliley quickly chased down a transition attack for Mound City. Bliley's block parlayed into a Justin Miller bucket for Platte Valley.
Platte Valley used that momentum shift to spark a 12-3 spurt to put the game out of reach.
Four Platte Valley players reached double figures: Jermain, Alex Mattson (18), Memphis Bliley (11) and Miller (11).
"Ball movement was key," Coach Jermain said. "I felt we got them in foul trouble and had mismatches. First half, we were impatient and tried to make those happen right away. I told them to be patient. We did a better job of that in the second half."
Gavyn Salsbury led Mound City with 19 points, while Trevor Tubbs also reached double digits with 15. Quinton Brandon scored nine points, and Keaton Zembles chipped in eight.
Platte Valley returns to action Friday night when they face Rock Port in a district final on KMA-FM 99.1. Platte Valley was a 65-42 victor in their January 31st meeting. Friday's contest presents contrasting styles when Platte Valley's fast-paced approach meets Rock Port's physical, low-scoring style.
"It's about taking care of ourselves," Jermain said. "We can score. Defensively, we have to shore things up."
Click below to view the full interviews with Matt Jermain and Coach Tim Jermain.