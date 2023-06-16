(KMAland) -- For the second straight season, Platte Valley baseball advanced to the final four of the state tournament. For the second straight season, their star two-way player Memphis Bliley is the KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year.
“The whole season, everyone stayed together and learned from each other,” Bliley said of his team’s success. “We had some new roles to be filled. It was more of a mental game (for me) this year. I started off the season not being able to pitch and rarely even throw a ball because my shoulder was hurt. It was a mental part of the game to keep my head up and just know if I keep stretching everything will finally heal.”
Bliley’s shoulder did heal to the detriment of opposing batters. He threw 46 1/3 innings, posted a 7-2 record and had 79 strikeouts against just 17 walks while pitching to a 2.57 ERA.
“The slider was really working this year,” Bliley said. “The fastball wasn’t as fast as I threw last year, but I could still hit my spot. I could still get the strikeouts when I needed it. I got a lot of groundballs to let my defense work.”
Bliley was also outstanding at the plate with a .400/.524/.646 batting line that included six doubles, two triples and two home runs among 26 hits while driving in 29 runs.
“I had a really good season (at the plate) last year,” Bliley said. “I just wanted to keep the same (mentality). Look for strikes to hit and move my teammates around.”
Bliley’s success led to plenty of team success with Platte Valley advancing to Ozark and the state semifinals. After falling in their first game at state last season, Platte Valley advanced to the state championship game in 2023, where they eventually lost to St. Elizabeth.
“The first game at state was pretty memorable,” Bliley said of an 8-0 win over Community. “Saying we won a game state, the way we played, it was a good time. We made it to the championship this year, so just improving (from last year was great).”
Bliley is the only winner of the KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year in its two years of existence. Check out the full interview with Bliley below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley