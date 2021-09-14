(Conception Junction) -- After three consecutive two-win seasons, Platte Valley heads into Week 4 in search of their third win of 2021.
The co-op program of Jefferson, South Nodaway and North Nodaway has victories over Mound City and Nodaway Valley (MO).
"I think every game, we are getting a little better," said head coach Johnnie Silkett. "We haven't had much time to implement my program, but I think our identity is shining. We are a smash-mouth team, and we play complementary football. That's how we are going to proceed throughout this year."
Silkett has been beyond satisfied with his team's growth during his first three games as head coach.
"We have some good junior and senior leaders," he said. "We only had four days of camp. We keep it simple and don't have many offensive plays, but we spend a lot of time on defense. Mental toughness has done well for us."
Their only loss came to Rock Port in Week 2 when seven of their eight starters were out due to COVID protocols.
"Our younger kids stepped up and played hard," Silkett said. "But really, the varsity has only had two games, so I feel like we are a week behind."
Platte Valley went 7-43 from 2016 to 2020 and has not had a winning record since 2013. With the wins comes an extra pep in the step of Coach Silkett's team.
"The confidence is really starting to shine through," he said.
Running back Carter Luke is the straw that stirs the drink for Platte Valley.
"He's our workhorse," Silkett said. "He gets about 20 carries a game and is one of our best tacklers on defense."
Silkett also credits lineman Trevor Weir, quarterback Aydan Blackford, fullbacks Jaxon McCreary and Hayden Ferry have shined, too.
"We have a lot of kids stepping up and encouraging each other to get better," he said.
Platte Valley looks to move to 3-1 on Friday when they face South Holt. The Knights are 1-2 and coming off a 48-0 loss to fourth-ranked East Atchison. Coach Josh Petersen's team relies heavily on the option.
"We have to be assignment sound," Silkett said. "It's going to be the first option team we face this year. I hope our boys do their job and stay home with their responsibilities. We have to execute. They are probably going to be the best team we've played so far. Don't let the record fool you. We are expecting our toughest game of the year this Friday."
