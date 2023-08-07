(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley basketball sensation Maggie Collins didn't have look far to find the right college. In fact, the right fit was only 17 miles down the road.
The 2022 KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year recently committed to play for Coach Austin Meyer at Northwest Missouri State.
"It feels great to know what I'm going to do," Collins said. "Northwest is a great place. My whole life, I've been surrounded by the culture. I've seen how the Northwest girls treat each other and how well the community treats them. In the back of my mind, I always wanted to be part of that."
The Bearcats offered Collins early in her recruitment, but she kept her options open before recently committing.
"Ultimately, this is where I always wanted to go," Collins said. "I'm lucky to be going into a great program."
Collins chose Northwest over interest from Nebraska-Kearney and a handful of other Division II schools.
"Nothing compares to what (Northwest) has," she said. "I've gone to their summer camps over the past few years and got one-on-one time with some of their players. The energy they brought was my favorite thing and the thing I look the most forward to."
Collins' presence in the paint intrigued Coach Meyer.
"He looks for people who will play hard, have a great attitude and be coachable," she said. "That's the person I am and who I'll always try to be."
The leap from Class 1 to Division II won't be easy, but Collins is ready for the challenge.
"I'm going in with an open mind," she said. "It'll be different, but I'm going to do what I can to adjust. You're never going to want to stop growing, but my shooting range and ball handling needs to improve."
Collins is the first member of her family to play for the Bearcats. Her mother, Mary, played at Northwest in the 1990s.
"She always told stories about her days and how much it shaped her," Maggie said. "I'm hoping that's the same for me."
Hear more with Collins below.