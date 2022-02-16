(Barnard) -- A breakout senior season led to college interest and ultimately a decision for Platte Valley football standout Hayden Ferry.
One of Missouri 8-Player's most-feared linebackers recently committed to continue his career at Baker University and spoke about the commitment on Wednesday's Upon Further Review.
"It means a lot," Ferry said. "A lot of people don't get that chance to play after high school."
Ferry's chance started at the end of his junior season when he started sending film to coaches and gauging their interest. That ultimately led him to the Baldwin City, Kansas school.
"I was trying to find a good football program," he said. "I was also looking for somewhere that has a major, and they do."
Ferry -- who plans to major in graphic design -- chose the Wildcats after his visit."
"When I went on a visit, they were very welcoming," he said. "That stood out to me."
Baker went 9-2 last season in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
"I know I'm going to learn a lot," Ferry said. "There's a lot of good players. I'm just going to be a sponge and soak it all in."
Ferry's willingness to learn and grow comes as no surprise after Ferry's senior season at Platte Valley. The linebacker posted 116 tackles while leading Platte Valley to eight wins after only seven in the five previous seasons.
"It really showed how much I grew in one year," Ferry said about his big season. "My football knowledge, ability and athleticism (grew), and I can keep growing."
The coaching staff hopes Ferry makes similar growth at the collegiate level.
"I'm staying in the weight room and working on getting bigger," he said. "I'm just working on a bunch of drills to stay ready."
Check out the full interview with Ferry below.