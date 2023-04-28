(Conception Junction) -- Platte Valley senior Jenna Mason has found her home for the next four years.
Mason -- a state medalist in the Class 1 shot put last year -- is headed to William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
"I'm so excited," Mason said. "The fact I get to do something I love in college and compete is a dream for me. It's been my dream since seventh grade to go to college and throw. It's finally coming true."
Mason started throwing in junior high and has been enamored ever since.
"I enjoy throwing the shot put," she said. "From the first time I threw it, I really liked it. It's taken a lot of hard work to get where I am today because It's not something that comes natural to me. Eighth grade, I fell in love doing the discus. That's when I knew I wanted to throw. I enjoy spending time doing those things."
Mason caught the eye of the coaching staff at William Woods.
"Their throwing coach emailed my principal," she said. "We started talking, and I visited. I really loved it because it's a pretty small school."
Mason likened her experience at William Woods to Platte Valley.
"When I went down there, I told my mom that I thought we just found the Jefferson version of college," she said.
The Owls currently have the defending NAIA shot put runner-up, Katie French. While French is out of eligibility and won't compete with Mason, her success speaks volumes to the program at William Woods and what Mason can achieve.
"I'm excited to learn from them," she said. "Over the summer, I'm going to weight lift and do lots of drills and technical things to make sure my throwing is the best it can be. I have to be stronger to get used to the bigger shot put."
Mason plans to study exercise science at William Woods. Check out the full interview below.