(Barnard) -- Platte Valley multi-sport standout Stephanie Turpin has been a key member of several winning programs during her high school career. She enjoyed it so much that she’s joining Webster University’s highly successful basketball program.
“I found Webster just to go to school there,” Turpin explained to KMA Sports. “I heard about their basketball team, and I thought it was something I wanted to continue doing. I met their coach, and I talked to him and found out his style of basketball is a lot like what I’ve been playing all my four years.”
Turpin, the starting point guard for a Platte Valley program that went 111-9 and won two state championships during her career, is excited to bring that winning mentality to a program that has had plenty of success of its own.
“I wasn’t searching for a winning basketball school,” Turpin admits, “but it just so happened that Webster is one. That’s great for me, because I’ve always been on a team where we have a winning mentality and a certain way of playing. You have to practice hard to get there, and they understand that. That drew me in.”
Webster has won three straight St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles and were 25-1 this past season.
“They are a smaller school, and that aspect kind of drew me in, too,” Turpin added. “Their class sizes are small, and I think that’s going to be a real family aspect on the team. I look forward to being a part of that.”
