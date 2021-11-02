(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth football team is one win away from a second consecutive trip to the state semifinals after surviving a scare in the opening round last week.
The Blue Devils (10-0) sprung the second half kickoff 96 yards on a reverse play to pull away and beat Gross Catholic 19-13 to move into the quarterfinals.
"It was great to get a playoff win," said Head Coach Bob Dzuris. "It wasn't pretty, and we have to give Gross a lot of credit for that. They had a great game plan and their kids played awful, awful hard. We had a couple of injuries, but we should have responded better than we did. We had a couple of nice plays that got called back for a penalty, and then we struggled once we got behind the sticks."
Plattsmouth picked up the win despite missing star running back Christian Meneses for a majority of the game. In Meneses' absence, it was sophomore Ethan Walker filling the void to the tune of 114 yards on the ground, as well as the kickoff return for a touchdown.
"When you're replacing Christian Meneses -- a 2,000 yard rusher and 30 touchdowns -- that's big shoes to fill," said Dzuris. "He did it admirably. He rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, as well as a 96 yard kickoff return. We only won by six points, so those are huge numbers. Those are numbers we can deal with. I don't think he weighs 140 pounds, he might weigh 135, so we can't give him the ball 30 times like we could with Christian. So, we've got to be smart in the near-future with him."
If the Blue Devils want to get back to the semifinals, they have to go through Skutt Catholic. The Skyhawks (7-3) are ranked sixth in Class B, with three losses to teams that are a combined 28-2.
"They line up in the same place pretty much every time and say, 'here we are, come get us,'" said Dzuris. "They usually have the ponies good enough to get away with it. They are very good. Matt Turman has done a great job with that program for a long time. They do have a great tradition. They understand the playoffs. They got ousted early in the playoffs last year and they didn't like that a bit. They're going to be solid at every position."
Leading the Skutt offense is quarterback Caden Decker. The Wyoming commit has thrown for 800 yards and five touchdowns in limited action this season.
"We can't let him out of the pocket," said Dzuris. "We can't let him have free reign, because he will run and -- obviously if he's a Division I player -- he's got a big arm. We've got our hands full there. You try to make them beat you with the short game and don't let them have anything over the top."
On offense, Dzuris says they may have to get creative with who carries the ball, but the concepts remain the same.
"Offensively, we have to do our thing," said Dzuris. "We have to find a way to score points. We haven't scored many points the last two weeks. We've got to find a way to score a few more and keep that clock running to keep things in our favor."
You can hear live play-by-play of the contest Friday night on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Ryan Matheny and Brian Bertini. The full interview with Dzuris is available below.