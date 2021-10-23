(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Sterling all have home games in the opening round of the state football playoffs. The NSAA announced the playoff brackets for Class A, B, C1, C2 and 6-man on Saturday morning.
Plattsmouth is the No. 3 seed in the Class B bracket and will play Gross Catholic in the opening round on Friday. View the Class B bracket linked here.
In Class C1, Ashland-Greenwood is the top seed in the tournament. Their first opponent will be Adams Central this Friday. Auburn grabbed the No. 7 seed and a home game against Wahoo on Friday. View the complete Class C1 bracket linked here.
Sterling is the No. 4 seed in the 6-man bracket. The Jets will host Spalding Academy on Friday. View the full 6-man bracket here.
Find the Class A and Class C2 playoff brackets linked here and here.