NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Four KMAland Nebraska schools have qualified for the state football playoffs.

Plattsmouth is the No. 8 seed in Class B and will play at home against McCook on Friday. View the complete bracket linked here.

Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 1 seed in Class C-1 and will host Logan-View/Scribner-Snyder while No. 5 Auburn is at home against Battle Creek. View the complete C-1 bracket linked here

In Six Man, Sterling is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and will host Southwest on Friday evening. View the complete bracket linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.