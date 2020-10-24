(KMAland) -- Four KMAland Nebraska schools have qualified for the state football playoffs.
Plattsmouth is the No. 8 seed in Class B and will play at home against McCook on Friday. View the complete bracket linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 1 seed in Class C-1 and will host Logan-View/Scribner-Snyder while No. 5 Auburn is at home against Battle Creek. View the complete C-1 bracket linked here.
In Six Man, Sterling is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and will host Southwest on Friday evening. View the complete bracket linked here.