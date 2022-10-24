(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth's transition year has resulted in the program's fourth consecutive postseason berth.
Now, the Blue Devils ready themselves for a seven-hour bus trip to take on a perennial Class B contender.
There were many ups and downs during the first year under Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen, but the Blue Devils righted the ship.
"I'm proud of the guys," Larsen said. "Each week, they responded well. It's been week-by-week with us, but we've focused on one opponent at a time. Those guys bought into that. And they're being rewarded with making the playoffs."
The Blue Devils come into the postseason fresh off a pair of valiant efforts in a one-score loss to Skutt Catholic and a win over Ralston.
"Our guys are just gritty," Larsen said. "They're never out of the fight. And they respond well to adversity. That's all you can ask for."
Plattsmouth (4-5) entered the year with a rookie head coach and needing to replace many contributors from one of the most successful runs in program history. Add some early injuries to the mix, and the Blue Devils were tested early and often.
"At the start of the year, Ethan Walker was our starting running back," Larsen said. "He got hurt and is out for the season, so there were a lot of growing pieces as far as putting some pieces to the puzzle together. We never stopped coaching and teaching.
The Blue Devils have been running back by committee since Walker's injury. Dominic Vercilino leads the charge with 481 yards and three scores.
Junior Gabe Villamonte calls the shots for Plattsmouth. He completed 58.4% of his passes for 606 yards and three touchdowns in Plattsmouth's run-first offense.
Defensively, the Blue Devils have found a rhythm, containing opponents to only 12.3 points per game in their last three outings.
"The first week, we missed tackles left and right," Larsen said. "We just had to go back to the basics. The guys bought into the basics, and we've played physical."
Larsen hopes for another physical performance from his defense on Friday when they face Scottsbluff in a Class B first round matchup.
The Blue Devils trek 450 miles for their first playoff game, the longest trip of any team in Class B.
"We're going out a day early to get adjusted to the travel and mountain time," Larsen said. "Hopefully, that helps us. Hopefully, we'll relax and have a routine gameday feel. It's a new experience for all of us."
The Bearcats (8-1) are making their 23rd playoff trip and 13th consecutive. Sebastian Boyle leads their efforts with 1,182 yards and 18 touchdowns. Quarterback Braeden Stull accounts for 733 yards and eight scores.
"They're physical," Larsen said. "They come right at you. It's going to be a physical matchup. We have to match their physicality up front."
Defensively, Scottsbluff brings the same physicality they do on offense. They've contained their last three opponents -- Hastings, Gering and Lexington -- to 14 total points.
"They're going to stack the box," Larsen said. "We're hoping to match their physicality and put some points on the board."
Larsen says combatting their physicality is priority number one.
"It's a big emphasis this week," he said. "Hopefully, our guys go out, fight and learn that we're never out of the fight."
Plattsmouth/Scottsbluff is scheduled for 6 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Larsen.