(Plattsmouth) -- It's been a dream season for Plattsmouth baseball. The Blue Devils continue that run Saturday when they take on Roncalli in the Class C State Tournament.
The Nebraska School Activities Association cites this state appearance as Plattsmouth's first since 1942, but Blue Devils head coach Jim Olsen says it's the first in program history.
"It's really exciting," Olsen said. "It's been a great season. There's tons of excitement about getting there."
Coach Olsen knew his team had the talent to make a deep postseason run. It was just a matter of them playing their best and having a few things go their way.
"It started in January with our winter workouts," he said. "The guys were committed. We had a lot of the same guys back from last year. We had so many guys step up, play well and exceed our expectations. It's one of those seasons where everything comes together."
Plattsmouth (19-4) reached state with a 4-0 win over Lincoln Christian last Friday. Pitcher Drew Iverson -- a Wichita State commit -- tossed a gem in the district final, striking out 13 while allowing only one hit and one walk in a complete-game effort.
"The energy level was great," Olsen said. "It was a high-intensity game. We scratched out enough runs to get a cushion, and Drew had an amazing game."
Pitching has been the Blue Devils' strength all season. Iverson threw 38 2/3 innings with 63 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA to lead the stable. Gabe Villamonte (44 IP, 6-2, 1.27 ERA, 45 Ks), Clayton Mayfield (24 IP, 4-1, 3.21 ERA, 19 Ks) and Gage Olsen (24 1/3 IP, 4-0, 2.30 ERA, 20 Ks) have also been steady contributors on the bump.
"I knew our pitching was going to be really good," Olsen said. "We have four or five guys that throw a lot of strikes. I didn't know it would be this good."
The offense has raked, too. Iverson leads those efforts with a .514 average and 32 RBI. Olsen (.368, 22 RBI), Villamonte (.367, 15 RBI), Eli Horner (.429, 30 RBI), TJ Fitzpatrick (.324, 15 RBI) and Henry Lootnjer (.373, 4 RBI) have also been consistent sticks in the lineup.
Plattsmouth is the No. 2 seed in Class C. They face Roncalli Catholic Saturday at 4 PM.
The Crimson Pride (10-10) are making their first trip to state in five years.
"Roncalli is an outstanding team," Olsen said. "They lost several games early and then got going. They play a tough schedule. They're always a solid team. It's going to be a good game."
Managing the formalities of a state tournament appearance is new to the Blue Devils, but Coach Olsen feels his team has what it takes to make noise in the next week.
"We have to keep doing what we've been doing and not put too much pressure on ourselves," Olsen said. "The state tournament is great, but it's still baseball. The key to our success is staying aggressive, not getting tentative and just going out and playing. If we do that, whatever happens, happens."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Olsen.