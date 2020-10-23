(Plattsmouth) -- For the 15th consecutive season, the Plattsmouth cross country will have a presence at the Class B State Meet, doing so this time on the boys side.
The Blue Devils ensured another trip to state last week with a runner-up finish at their district meet behind Skutt Catholic.
"They just competed really well," Coach Todd Nott said. "They competed really well and had the right mindset. We didn't want to just go in there and coast. We wanted to have the right mindset.
Sam Campin was the top finisher for the Blue Devils, doing so with a runner-up finish. Kaleb Wooten, Elijah Dix, Carter Moss and Jacob Zitek also placed in the top 15 with respective finishes of sixth, eighth, 11th and 13th. Ian Kalaguis finished 21st.
"We went into this year with lower expectations," Nott said. "I had four seniors on last year's group that made it to state and only two returning runners. What we've done this year has been fun and unexpected."
Nott attributes the boys trip to state to the offseason work they put in.
"I'm not surprised," he said of their success. "It's a hard-working group. I'm just really proud of this group of boys."
This year's state qualification marks the 15th consecutive year that the Blue Devils' program will have some sort of representation, which speaks volumes to the state of the program.
"It's been good here," Nott said. "It takes a special young lady or man to do this sport. The cream of the crop rises because it takes such patience to become such a solid distance runner. It's been a fun tradition."
The Blue Devils enter the state meet with an open mind, knowing district foe Skutt is likely the favorite. In fact, Nott admits it's more the kids focusing on goals, rather than him.
"The kids set higher goals than I do," Nott said. "I don't think it's unrealistic for us to get runner-up to Skutt, but some things will have to go well. I think there will be some disappointed teams if they don't at least make it interesting."
The Class B Boys State Championships are slated to begin at 3:30 at the Kearney Country Club. The complete interview with Coach Nott can be heard below.