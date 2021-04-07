(Plattsmouth) -- In a track season unlike any other, the Plattsmouth boys have leaned on a talented group of seniors to produce some strong showings in the early portion of the season.
"Track is not an easy thing to go out and do," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "But these kids are taking advantage of the situation they didn't get to have last year and trying to make the best of it."
The Blue Devils currently own seven spots in the KMAland Track and Field Leaderboard.
"Obviously, our experienced boys are having success early," Wiseman said. "I attribute some of it to the fact they did lose a season last year."
Dakota Minshall currently holds the KMAland second-best time in the 300 hurdles (42.98) and fourth-best distance in the pole vault (11-06).
"He's kind of a swiss-army knife for us," Wiseman said.
Randall Aguilar has the second-best jumps in both the long (20-11) and high (6-02) jumps.
"He's a returning state qualifier from two years ago," Wiseman said. "Those (his jumps) will give him opportunities come May."
Rece Baker owns the second-best time in the 100 (11.29) while the Blue Devils' 4x 100 relay sits third.
Senior Kaleb Wooten has been a pleasant surprise for Coach Wiseman's squad.
Wooten, a member of Plattsmouth's state-qualifying cross country squad, played soccer as a freshman and sophomore, but planned on running track last year before COVID-19 canceled the season.
He currently owns the KMAland third-best time in the 1600 (4:50.43).
"There are some really positive things in the future for him," Wiseman said. "Hopefully, he can qualify for Omaha (state)."
There's no doubt that the Blue Devils have benefited from their experience, but they have some promising underclassmen, too, it's just a matter of getting them adapted to the high school level.
"We've never had these sophomores or freshmen," Wiseman said. "We are looking at times and distances from junior high. It's not been easy, so getting a senior-dominant team, it helps."
The Blue Devils return to action on Thursday at Nebraska City.
"We are just excited for each and every opportunity we get," Wiseman said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wiseman.