(Plattsmouth) -- They haven't had their desired lineup much this year, but that hasn't stopped Plattsmouth boys basketball from playing some of its best ball at the end of the regular season.
The Blue Devils are currently 7-14. They started the year 3-10 but have found some wins lately despite working through some bumps and bruises.
"Unfortunately, we haven't played with our full lineup hardly the whole year," Plattsmouth head boys basketball coach Kevin Tilson said. "Out of those 21 games, we've played seven with our main lineup. We've got hot in the last week or two, so we're excited for the rest of the stretch."
The injury bug forced many unknown commodities to step into the lineup. There were growing pains, but the Blue Devils are benefitting from those now.
"It made us versatile," Tilson said. "Guys that didn't know they'd be in that situation learned from those opportunities. It's made them stronger."
Tilson points to junior Lincoln Bradney and sophomore Henry Loontjer as two that have stepped up this season.
Gage Olsen leads the Blue Devils offense with 16.2 points per game, while Drew Iverson adds 10.3 points per contest. The Blue Devils have become picky with their shot selection, much to the liking of Coach Tilson.
"Instead of a shot, we're finding the best shot," he said. "Through time and experience, our guys have learned to find the best shot. A contested three is not as good as an uncontested shot in the paint."
The Blue Devils have improved vastly on the defensive end.
"Our ability to stop the drive has come leaps and bounds against December," Tilson said. "The last three weeks, it's hit the guys that they can do a good job stopping that. When they're focused on defense, we've done a much better job of stopping drives."
Plattsmouth ends its regular season on Friday against Gross Catholic before shifting to the postseason. The Blue Devils are in a sub-district with Nebraska City and Waverly.
"One game at a time," Tilson said. "We like our chances. If we put the pieces together, we have a great opportunity."
Click below to hear more with Coach Tilson.