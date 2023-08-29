(Plattsmouth) -- One of KMAland Nebraska’s most successful cross country programs opens their season later Tuesday.
Plattsmouth, an annual qualifier for the state cross country meet in Kearney, is all set to open their season at home.
“We graduated our No. 2 on the boy’s side and our No. 1 in girls,” Blue Devils head coach Chris Wiseman told KMA Sports. “We’ve got a lot coming back, and we had a nice summer of training. I think the kids are champing at the bit to run against somebody else and see where they’re at.”
On the boy’s end of things, returning state medalist and KMAland Nebraska Male Cross Country Runner of the Year Elijah Dix leads the way.
“(Elijah) had a really good spring in track and has had a great summer,” Coach Wiseman said. “He’s really leading us right now as far as being a captain on the team and explaining training. When you have a kid like that, that’s a great role model for your younger kids, it sure helps.”
Dix helped the Blue Devils qualify for state last season, and he is one of four returning runners that were on that state team. Juniors Hunter Mazzulla and Joel Moore and sophomore Alden McKnight are also back from a 12th-place finisher in Class B last season.
“We had a move-in from Idaho, too,” Wiseman said. “Daniel Barclay is a junior. Riley Moore is back, and a football player for the last two years — Drew Gimble — is going to run JV (Tuesday). But I think he’s going to compete for a varsity spot as well.”
As for the girls, Mila Wehrbein is a returning state qualifier from 2022. Jolie Dix was the No. 2 runner throughout her sophomore season a year ago, and Coach Wiseman says two volleyball girls — senior Ivy Schmidt and sophomore Peyton Aughenbaugh — are also likely to make an impact on the varsity roster.
“Our No. 1 runner is a freshman, Mallory Robbins,” Wiseman added. “There’s some high hopes for her in what she’s going to do as an individual, which is going to help our team. Those are the five that are really competing well in practice. Senior Emelia Newlin had a really good summer of training as well, and we’ll give it a go (Tuesday) at the home meet.”
With the rosters stacked up for what looks to be another strong season, Coach Wiseman makes no bones about the expectations for his program every season.
“The expectation (is to go to state),” he said. “The way we do districts in Nebraska, this side of the state is really competitive and strong. There will be teams that don’t qualify from this side of the state that are pretty good teams. Our expectation is we’re going to be one of the six teams that’s going to qualify from this side of Nebraska. We want to win the conference, qualify for state and then finish in the top half of the state. You do that in Class B, and you’ve had a really good season, so I think that’s our concentration right now.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Coach Wiseman in the audio file below.