(Plattsmouth) -- Another Plattsmouth defensive back standout will continue their football career at the next level with Midland.
Justice Kahler joins his teammate and secondary mate TJ Fitzpatrick in the Midland 2023 recruiting class.
“It was a long process,” Kahler admitted to KMA Sports. “I took a lot of visits, but I think I made the right choice in the end. (The Midland) coaching staff – I’ve never seen a group of guys that seemed to genuinely care as much as they do.”
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound defensive back prospect, like Fitzpatrick, has a unique connection with the Warriors coaching staff. Plattsmouth alum Ross Dzuris is an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator on the Midland staff, and he was an assistant at Plattsmouth during Kahler’s sophomore season.
“It’s great to have him there,” Kahler said. “I know that either one of us can go knock on his door. If we have anything to talk about, he’s there for us.”
Kahler says he considered several other schools, but he found a perfect connection with Midland.
“The staff, the coaches, the teachers, they all really care,” he said. “They care more than anyone else I’ve seen. I feel like it was the best fit for me. I feel like this is the best place for me to really show off my talents.”
This opportunity at the next level, Kahler says, came from plenty of hard work and some time spent at Warren Academy in Omaha.
“My dad has been taking me to every football camp under the sun,” he said. “I’ve been to Warren Academy, training for my position. It’s taught by ex-NFL and college guys, so a lot of what I went through there is kind of what they do with the camps. It was a big help for me.”
Check out the full interview with Kahler on his college decision linked below.