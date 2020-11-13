(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth Blue Devils have pieced together a pair of entertaining victories on their way to a trip to the state semifinals. Now they are only two wins away from their first state title in school history.
"It shows these young men the things they can achieve when they work hard," Coach Bob Dzuris said. "To achieve things in life, we need to get off our tails and do things. Hopefully, this solidifies that and engrains that in their system."
The Blue Devils' opened the postseason with a thrilling 13-9 victory over McCook and followed it with a 34-27 victory over the top seed in Class B, Bennington. The win over Bennington also came in exciting fashion, taking the lead in the final moments with a punt return touchdown. Dzuris feels special teams was the area that shined brightest in his team's upset victory.
"I have to give special teams a lot of credit," he said. "Every single one of Bennington's drives in the second half started at the 20 or inside of it. When a high school team has to go 80 yards every single time, somebody is going to make a mistake."
Plattsmouth entered the postseason as the No. 8 seed in Class B and are one of only three teams that were seeded seventh or lower that have reached the semifinals along with Kearney (Class A) and Adams Central (Class C-1).
While many people might not have foreseen the Blue Devils trip to the semifinals, Dzuris says he saw the beginnings of a potential magical run early in the season.
"Our second game against Ralston, we hadn't played exceptionally well in that game against Blair, but we won both of those games," he said. "When you do that, you gain confidence and maturity."
Plattsmouth's offense has been led by running back Christian Meneses, who has rushed for 1,652 yards and 19 scores this season.
While Meneses has been the bell cow, quarterback Jack Alexander has managed the offense with 768 passing yards and eight touchdowns.
"It helps when your quarterback makes few mistakes," Dzuris said. "Jack has done a great job of managing great games. When we ask him to make plays, he's been able to."
The Blue Devils are on the cusp of qualifying for the state championship for the first time since 1979, but they must first get past Aurora. The Huskies have been to seven state championship games and are eyeing their fourth state championship and second in the last three years.
Dzuris feels Aurora's biggest strength is on the defensive line.
"I see a real physical defensive line. Our offensive line is going to have to match that physicality. Aurora is a perennial playoff team, they are very similar to Bennington in that they have a very athletic quarterback, but I think they are more of a run-oriented football team. They change something every week, and that really keeps the defensive staff on their toes."
Much like their win over Bennington, Dzuris is hopeful his team can shine on special teams.
"That's a battle we have to win," he said.
Not many people saw Plattsmouth making it this far, which means they feel like they have nothing to lose.
"We are going to go out, try to eliminate mistakes, preach fundamentals, enjoy the ride and have fun."
Cole Peterson will have reports from Aurora Friday night. The complete interview with Coach Dzuris can be heard below.