(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth football finished out a perfect 9-0 regular season on Friday with a 48-14 rout of Bellevue East.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Coach Bob Dzuris told KMA Sports. “There’s always somebody that can step up and do something, or you can have a hiccup along the way. All those things happened, and we found ways to get it done. It’s really exciting for the kids, and it gives them a world of confidence right now.”
The Blue Devils navigated their nine-week schedule while working through one of the best Class B districts in the state. Coach Dzuris’ team beat three playoff teams in a three-week span, even while down to their No. 3 quarterback.
“I think that was good (for us),” Dzuris said. “The first five weeks we didn’t face much adversity, so to start another quarterback and adjust and adapt while having guys ready to play is good. We have some guys that have played in some tough positions, and they were able to step in and make plays for us when we asked them to.”
Coach Dzuris says there were maybe slight changes to what they tried to do during that run, but for the most part they kept with what got them there. And one big piece of what got them there is senior Christian Meneses, who already has 2,017 yards and 30 touchdowns heading into the playoffs.
The defense has also been fantastic all season. Seniors Cameron Aughenbaugh and Dalton Baumgart have led the way with 80 and 55 tackles, respectively, while ranking first and second in TFLs with 11.0 and 10.0. Meanwhile, junior TJ Fitzpatrick (6) and seniors Owen Prince (5), Clyde Hinton (4) and Braden Widick (2) have combined on 17 interceptions. They’ve also recovered 10 other fumbles to make for an average of three turnovers forced per game.
“The goals are still attainable,” Dzuris said. “It didn’t just happen because we have the best player at this position or that position. It happened because we work hard. Football matters to us. We want other things to matter to these kids, but at the same time our football lives are so short. We’re going to put a lot into it, and I think the kids have bought into that.”
Plattsmouth will open the Class B playoffs on Friday evening at home as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 Gross Catholic (4-5). The Cougars have played one of the state’s toughest schedules with losses to Seward, Skutt Catholic, Aurora, Roncalli Catholic and Bennington – or the Nos. 5, 6, 2, 12 and 1 seeds in the Class B playoffs.
“I’ve only seen them play one time on TV against Skutt,” Dzuris said. “For about 22 minutes of the first half, they really played well. One mistake happened, and then a really good team jumped up on them. If us, Bennington and Aurora are the top three teams in the state then they’ve been through the gauntlet. They don’t have to be afraid of anything, and I think we’ve got a great challenge in the first round.”
For Dzuris, Gross Catholic’s rush game is the thing that stands out the most heading into Friday night.
“They’re not afraid to stick to it, even if it only gets two or three yards,” Dzuris said. “Defensively, they’re not afraid to change it up a little bit from a four-man to a three-man front. If it’s a big team like us, they’re probably going to have four guys with their hand down in the turf. I just think they’ve got tough kids, so by no means is this a team that’s going to be disrespected or a pushover. It’s going to be work, and we’re going to have to go earn a victory.”
