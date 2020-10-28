(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth Blue Devils took last week off to get themselves ready for the postseason. Now they feel fresher and ready to take on McCook in the Class B playoffs.
The Blue Devils were originally slated to play Bellevue East last week, but changes to the Class A playoff format forced that game to be canceled and left Plattsmouth without an opponent. While many schools might have tried to find an opponent, Coach Bob Dzuris says his team was focused on licking their wounds before heading into the playoffs while still preparing for the challenges ahead.
"Our goal last week was to keep them running and moving, but not beat them up," Dzuris said. "Physically, we were pretty beat up. If we would have had a game last Friday, it would have been a battle because we would have had to do everything by committee. We got some rest and gave them one day off. I think they are pretty excited."
The Blue Devils enter the postseason at 6-2 after starting the season 5-1 and are ranked No. 7 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald. The six wins for Plattsmouth is their most in a single season since 2015, when they went 10-1. They went 4-6 last season, qualified for the playoffs and felt they had a chance to have a strong season like they did.
"We knew if we could get six or seven wins, that would be good," Dzuris said. "We got off to a good start, got a little bit of confidence and started reeling them off."
According to Dzuris, the defense has been their most pleasant surprise, notching 17 sacks, forcing 15 turnovers and allowing only 17 points per game.
"For most of the season, it was number one in the state in Class B," he said. "We make a lot of negative plays for our opponents. We also have a lot of speed in the secondary, so things went pretty well."
Offensively, the Blue Devils leaned heavily on the ground game, paced by 1,397 yards and 17 scores from Christian Meneses.
"We are going to run the ball," Dzuris said. "We did it better than I anticipated. We've been averaging over 250 yards rushing. I think it set the tone."
The Blue Devils open the Class B postseason as the No. 8 seed. Their opponent, McCook, enters playoff action at 6-2.
The Bison have been a mainstay in the playoffs and are making their 20th consecutive postseason appearance.
Dzuris is well aware of McCook's history, noting that the Bison have won more playoff games in the last decade (12) than Plattsmouth has played in (nine).
"They are a solid football program and used to winning," he said. "They play a good brand of football. Their rushing and passing statistics are almost identical. These guys know what the postseason is about. It's about time we find our way and knock somebody off in the first round."
If the Blue Devils are to capture their first playoff win since 2015 and second since 1979, Dzuris feels they need to create short fields for their offense while not turning the ball over.
"Field position is huge for us, which means we can't give up any huge plays," he said. "Do what we do best and we will be OK."
McCook/Plattsmouth is slated for a 5:30 kickoff. Jake Gillespie will have updates for KMA Sports. The complete interview with Coach Dzuris can be heard below.