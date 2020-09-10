(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth football is off to their first 2-0 start since 2015, and Coach Bob Dzuris has been pleasantly surprised with some of the reasons why.
“We found out we have some big-play ability,” Coach Dzuris told KMA Sports. “We have some more speed than we did in the past. Against Blair, our shortest touchdown was 46 yards, and we haven’t had that in a while.”
The Blue Devils beat Blair 20-7 in the opening week while Week 2 saw a 29-20 victory over Ralston. The most recent win was led by junior Christian Meneses, who ran for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
“We knew we could be able to grind a bit,” Dzuris said. “Our offensive line is still trying to gel and put some things together. We’ve got some big-play ability in (the backfield).”
Meanwhile, the defense has also proven to have plenty of ball-hawking ability. The Blue Devils had three interceptions – one each by Owen Prince, Adam Eggert and Brayden Zaliauskas – in the win over Ralston.
“These kids can make plays,” Dzuris added. “Guys that can step up in the moment when they need to. Just things we haven’t had in the last couple years.”
Plattsmouth appears to be in a good spot to make it three in a row on Friday night when they travel to Elkhorn North. The new high school is 0-2, although their losses came against two of the top teams in Class B, Waverly and Norris.
“They had a 13-play drive against Waverly and didn’t score,” Dzuris said. “They were just grinding it as you would expect a bunch of young guys would do. I expect quite a tough battle from them.”
One major area Plattsmouth has the advantage is in experience. Dzuris points out they’re likely to have seven or eight seniors on the field at once while Elkhorn North doesn’t have a single senior on their roster.
“There’s more than likely no kids on the field that’s 17,” he said. “They’re all 15 or 16 year olds. Physically, they’re already bigger than us, but maturity-wise, physicality-wise, speed-wise and experience we should have the upper hand there.”
Still, Coach Dzuris knows his team will need to bring their best game on Friday evening.
“It’s their first home game for a new high school,” he said. “We need to be fundamentally sound and consistent. They can grind out of that offense, and we need to make sure we tackle and have people in the right place.
“Offensively, we need to move the ball through the ground and the air. Our passing game needs to continuously improve. We’ve got to coach that a lot better this week and get consistent there.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Dzuris below.