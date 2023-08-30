(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth football opened the 2023 season with a nail-biting victory.
The Omaha World-Herald Class B No. 9 Blue Devils now must prepare for the two-time defending Class B state champions.
Plattsmouth edged Blair with a 30-27 overtime win last Friday to start the year 1-0.
"It was a hard-fought game," Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen said. "We had to play tough and physical. Our special teams -- that third phase of the game paid off. That's where the summer paid off. We put an effort towards holding kids accountable in the weight room. Starting off 1-0 gives you a lot of momentum."
Quarterback Gabe Villamonte threw for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Dominic Vercillino ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Caleb Adkins also rushed for a score, and Gage Olsen caught Villamonte's touchdown toss.
Defensively, Logan Betts, Parker Aughenbaugh and Liam LaSure had a team-high eight tackles. LaSure had three sacks, and Tyler Demboski accounted for two. Aughenbaugh's 27-yard field goal in overtime was the difference.
"We stayed in the fight," Larsen said. "The leaders of our team believed in that. That trickled down to the other guys. We never got too high or too low. That's the mark of a good team."
While the Blue Devils are more than happy to have a 1-0 record, they have plenty of improvements to make this week if they want to knock off top-ranked Bennington.
"There's some tweaks we need to fix," Larsen said. "And adding a wrinkle or two is always good, too."
The Badgers have won 27 consecutive games. Coincidentally, their last loss came to Plattsmouth in the 2020 state quarterfinals.
"That's a lot of momentum," Larsen said of Bennington's win streak. "It's going to be tough to score on that defense, but I think pretty highly of our defense and think we have an edge, too. We have to limit the big plays. We can't allow that to happen. We have to be fundamental."
It won't be easy, but Coach Larsen thinks his team is ready for the challenge.
"We're going to have our work cut out for us, but there's not another group of guys I'd like to do this with," he added.
Hear all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on Friday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Larsen.