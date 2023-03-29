(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth girls soccer team fell to 2-3 with a loss to Ralston on Tuesday night. However, the Blue Devils are about to pick up some reinforcements.
“We’ve been up and down,” Plattsmouth head coach Trey Cossel told KMA Sports. “Our best player is out with an injury, unfortunately, so a lot of people are having to step up that aren’t used to having to step up.”
The Blue Devils are missing junior Ireland Todd, who tore her ACL late in the season a year ago, but she is expected to be able to play half of their next match with Blair on Tuesday.
“What doesn’t she add?” Cossel said of getting Todd back. “She brings great leadership on the field, she brings great scoring ability, great possession to the team and she really sets the pace for our team. She helps other people be where they should be. She is one of those people that really raises up all the playing of her teammates.”
Todd scored 14 goals in 15 matches a season ago, and Coach Cossel is excited to get her back in with a team that is starting to make some strides without her.
“One of the biggest ones taking steps is (junior) Sara Konkler,” Cossel said. “It’s night and day from last year. She started her first two years, but this year she’s really coming into her own. She’s starting to lead the team on and off the field.”
Cossel adds that he has been impressed with junior Raquel Meneses and sophomore goalkeeper Julia Sweeney in how much they have been stepping up with Todd on the mend.
“I’m really pleased with how they don’t get down on each other,” Cossel noted. “We do a good job of lifting each other up. That’s not necessarily a tactical thing, but it’s big for the chemistry side of things. That’s a strength of ours.”
The Blue Devils have wins this season over Beatrice and Nebraska City with defeats to Platteview, Roncalli Catholic and Ralston. In those losses, they’ve been outscored 18-0.
“We can definitely improve in some of the positioning as far as making sure we’re in the right spots at the right time on the field,” Cossel said.
As they continue to work on those improvements and get healthy, Coach Cossel is excited to see the whole group together.
“When we have every piece together, I think it will be a night and day difference between where we started the season to then,” he said. “We’re looking to make some noise this year, win our subdistrict and see what happens in the district final from there.”
Plattsmouth will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Blair. Check out the full interview with Coach Cossel below.