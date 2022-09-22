(Plattmsouth) -- Plattsmouth football nabbed their second straight win last Friday night, using the tried-and-true run game, defense and special teams formula many Blue Devils teams of the past have employed.
Coach Curtis Larsen’s team found their way to a 13-10 win over Mount Michael Benedictine, getting a field goal late in the fourth period from senior Parker Aughenbaugh to make up the difference.
“Our last two years of success in finding ways to win (helped us),” Larsen said. “With winning a tight one, our guys showed they were really gritty and performed really, really well. I love these guys, and they fight hard for each other. Sometimes that’s all you can ask for.”
The win for the Blue Devils (2-2) was their second straight after a rout of Lincoln Northwest the previous Friday.
“Our guys are just gelling well together,” Larsen said. “These two classes — the juniors and seniors — kind of learned the ropes of how to do it with the leadership they had before them. I’m just so proud of these guys.”
Plattsmouth has rushed for 790 yards in four games, led by 285 and five touchdowns from junior Ethan Walker, while junior Preston Villamonte has 274 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns.
“When teams play us, they know we’re going to be physical up front,” Larsen said. “We don’t shy away from trying to be the most physical team on Friday nights. That’s something we learned from (retired coach Bob Dzuris), playing and coaching for him. He’s a really, really smart guy when it comes to physicality, and that’s what it takes in Class B football.”
Coach Larsen’s group will go for their third consecutive win on Friday evening when they travel to Beatrice (1-3). The Orangemen have losses to Gross Catholic, Waverly and Skutt Catholic and a forfeiture win over Lincoln Northwest.
“You know they’re traditionally known to being big up front,” Larsen said. “That’s something they have. They’ve got some size, and they like to keep the ball on the ground quite a bit. Their running back has over 100 carries already in three games, and being able to tackle well will be important. Being able to win upfront will be extremely important.”
Beatrice senior running back Deegan Nelson has been plenty active with the 103 totes for 466 touchdowns. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in two of the three games Beatrice has played.
“We’re going to need to sustain drives,” Larsen said. “Being able to keep their offense off the field and being able to do what we do (is important). We need to get points out of it. We attempted three fields last week and made two, and just getting in position and giving us a chance to score points (is key). Hopefully, we’re able to score a little more than the 13 points we scored last week.”
Listen to all of KMA’s Week 5 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Larsen below.