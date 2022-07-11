(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday.
Former Huskers selected include Plattsmouth native Ric Lindquist. Lindquist played at Nebraska in the late 70s and early 80s. During his time, he recorded nine interceptions.
Cornerback Bruce Pickens, defensive back Prince Amukamara, offensive linemen Toniu Fonoti and Ron McDole and linebacker Lee Kunz were also selected.
The 2022 state college representatives are former Nebraska-Kearney head coach Darrell Morris and Concordia tight end Ross Wurdeman.
View the full release here.