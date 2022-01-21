(Plattsmouth) -- One of the leaders of Plattsmouth’s dynamic rushing attack over the last two years will play Division II football at Missouri Western.
Blue Devils senior Austin Sohl announced a commitment to the Griffons earlier this week following a whirlwind several days of visits.
“Last week, I had four visits lined up for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday,” Sohl told KMA Sports. “Saturday was my visit to Missouri Western. I had previously gone on a game day visit, and I thought for a DII school it was a huge facility and stadium.”
Due to weather, Sohl didn’t make all of his trips, but he did quickly realize he felt at home at the St. Joseph school.
“When I talked to the coaching staff they talked about academics over sports,” Sohl said. “Them taking an interest in my academics over sports made me feel pretty good. Just the way they handle their students and their athletes feels pretty good to know it’s going to be a good relationship with the coaches.”
Sohl, a first team All-Trailblazer Conference and first team all-district choice, says the recruiting process was plenty stressful and plenty exciting.
“It was stressful just trying to figure out what was the best fit for me,” he said. “How it all played out is nice to know what’s coming for me in the future.”
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound standout was one of the road graders for another outstanding Christian Meneses season on the ground.
“It’s every kid’s dream to go D1, but you have to realize what is laid out in front of you,” Sohl added. “I love the school I chose, and I have no regret choosing Missouri Western.”
Listen to much more with Sohl from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.