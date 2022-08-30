(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion.
Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week.
"There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things to learn about ourselves as we went through that game."
Miscues plagued Plattsmouth in the opening-week loss.
"A lot of mental errors on our part," Larsen said. "We're a young team with eight new starters on offense and nine on defense. I think we had 13 penalties. Six or seven of them were false starts or offsides. Those are the types of things you can clean up from week one to week two, so we'll focus on the little things."
However, Larsen did find several positives, too.
"Our guys gave a good effort," he said. "Their demeanor was resilient. As a head coach, you couldn't ask for anything better. They're willing to be coachable. I'd say the culture is really good right now."
Plattsmouth relied on a balanced offense last week.
Quarterbacks TJ Fitzpatrick and Gabe Villamonte combined for 34 pass attempts for 146 yards, and the ground game accounted for 204 total yards and three touchdowns. Villamonte, Fitzpatrick, Caleb Adkins, Ethan Walker, Eli Michel and Logan Wooten had touches.
Larsen hopes their balanced attack becomes a norm.
"We have a lot of young talent," Larsen said. "If you're doing your job, we'll find ways to get you the ball. We're going to continue spreading the ball out to find an even balance. It's hard to prepare as a defense if you see different things each week."
A balanced offense is a must for Plattsmouth heading into this week's matchup with Bennington.
The defending state champs opened their season with an impressive 44-13 win over Skutt Catholic.
"They have depth anywhere," Larsen said. "They don't have a two-way starter. Their athleticism speaks for itself. We have our work cut out for us. They're coming to Plattsmouth with a lot of confidence."
Stunning the defending state champions will require a precise performance from the Blue Devils.
"We have to take control of the ball," he said. "We don't have an offense that can start at first-and-15 or second-and-18. Last week, I think the ball hit the ground about eight different times. We need to take care of the football, sustain drives and keep their offense off the field."
