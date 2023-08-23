(Plattsmouth) -- Year two of the Curtis Larsen era begins for Plattsmouth football Friday night when the Blue Devils face Blair.
Year one had success for Coach Larsen and crew as the Blue Devils went 4-6 and reached the Class B playoffs.
"I feel pretty good," Larsen said. "We have a lot of experience. We've changed a few things in year two. These guys will play for each other. That's all you can ask for."
Larsen feels his team will learn from some of the growing pains that came in his first year as head coach.
"We did a lot of good things last year," Larsen said. "There were a lot of growing pains throughout the year, but we knew they were going to come with that much inexperience. Going into year two, we have the experience. I don't feel like I'm running around with my head cut off. We have more comfort and built a unity council. It's been great to see that flourish and we've seen some good leadership."
Quarterback Gabe Villamonte returns to the offense for the Blue Devils.
Villamonte threw for 606 yards last year. Dominic Vercillino, Ethan Walker and Caleb Adkins also return to the backfield after leading the way last year. Vercillino led the stable with 481 yards while Walker had a team-high five touchdowns.
Villamonte, Vercillino, Walker and Adkins will work behind a veteran offensive line, with four of last year's starters returning.
"We have arguably the two biggest tackles in Class B with Orion Parker and Dylan Eby," Larsen said. "And we have some aggressive guards with Eli Michel and Logan Betts. Those guys can move well. They were physical all summer and didn't miss in the weight room. That sets the tone for our offense."
Three of Plattsmouth's top 12 tacklers return. Logan Wooten led the way last year with 53 stops while Matthew Zitek, Adkins, Gage Olsen, Henry Lootnjer, Eby, Betts, Michael and Walker are also back.
"It starts with (Adkins)," Larsen said. "He's a big part of our defense. He's a physical player. He's going to come up and hit you. All those guys on the offensive line will also rotate on the defensive line. The guys have experienced. It's not like they have to learn the terminology. Running to the football and defending the pass will be important."
Plattsmouth's pass defense will likely get a workout this weekend against Blair. The Bears already have a game under their belt -- a 42-21 loss to Norris last week.
Quarterback Bode Soukup threw for 1,615 yards and 16 scores last year. His favorite target was Jay Unger. The Nebraska baseball commit caught 40 passes for 561 yards and six scores. Blair's top rusher and top four receivers from 2022 are back.
"They're fast," Larsen said. "You always know they'll have some good skill guys. We're going to have to be balanced and fundamentally sound. We'll need to find ways to put pressure on the quarterback."
Larsen is aware Blair's speed might result in some big plays. How his team responds to those punches will likely dictate the outcome.
"A big key is weathering the storm," he said. "We haven't seen speed like that in our two weeks of practice. Matching the speed is big. And responding to adversity is always big. We'll have to win the line of scrimmage, establish a running game and keep their offense off the field."
Check out all of KMA Sports' Week 1 coverage from 6:15 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. Listen to the full interview with Coach Larsen below.