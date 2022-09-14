(Plattsmouth, Neb.) -- After securing its first win of the season, Plattsmouth (1-2) is looking to carry that momentum into a non-district road bout with Mount Michael Benedictine (2-1).
The Blue Devils ran away with a 78-7 victory over Lincoln Northwest in week three.
“Every single week our guys prepare pretty hard,” Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen said. “To be able to get the first win is a big thing to kind of get the monkey off our back.”
Following consecutive losses to state-ranked teams in Blair and Bennington, Plattsmouth ran roughshod through Lincoln Northwest, which is a brand new school in its inaugural season.
“[Lincoln Northwest] had a lot of young guys,” Larsen said. “They had no seniors, so I just kind of give credit to that program for toughing it out and trying to play a full schedule with inexperienced guys.”
Offensively, the Blue Devils dominated the game from start to finish, rushing for 336 yards as a team and averaging a whopping 10 yards per rush attempt.
Four Plattsmouth players finished with at least 50 rushing yards, with Ethan Walker and Dominic Vercillino both eclipsing 100 yards.
“We spread the ball out a little bit,” Larsen said. “I’ll just credit the offensive line. They did a really good job opening up some big holes for us and their physicality was really good [against Lincoln Northwest]. I hope to continue to see that grow as this offensive line, which is also inexperienced, as they go through battling some of these tough teams that they kind of mold together.”
While the offense remained dynamic throughout the game, Plattsmouth’s defense shut down Lincoln Northwest. The Falcons only amassed 127 total yards of offense and found paydirt just once.
“Our defense has improved drastically,” Larsen said. “Just in the ability to tackle in the open field. We really worked on that from week one to week two. Our guys are starting to get a feel for the game, reading their keys and having the ability to fly around and make tackles and gang-tackle. Those are things that we talk about as a football program and something that we try to hit home every single week.”
With a tally in the win column, the Blue Devils now shift their focus to another tough road battle against Mount Michael.
The Falcons fell to Waverly 30-0 in week three, but picked up thrilling wins over Crete in Ralston to open the season.
“[Mount Michael] shows different offensive identities, so it’s obviously gonna be important on defense to line up correctly and have our right personnel in,” Larsen said.
Plattsmouth will seek similar offensive success that it found against Lincoln Northwest.
“[Mount Michael] kind of runs the old school 4-3 [defense],” Larsen said. “So, we gotta be able to spread the ball out and with them having seven guys in the box, we’re gonna need to get the ball outside.”
Building on the first win is critical to the success of any football team, and Plattsmouth will look to do so as the season progresses.
“[The first win] is a big deal,” Larsen said. “We still gotta be able to do the little things right each week. With an inexperienced group, hopefully we can continue to improve through this non-district play so when district play comes, we’ll be ready to go.”
Plattsmouth’s road date with Mount Michael will kickoff at 7 P.M. Friday in Elkhorn.
Hear the full interview with Larsen below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.