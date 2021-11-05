(Plattsmouth) — The Plattsmouth football team fell just short of a second-straight trip to the state semifinals Friday night.
The Blue Devils (10-1) mustered just 141 yards of total offense and came up empty on two trips to the red zone in a 20-10 loss to Skutt Catholic. Plattsmouth played the game without star running back Christian Meneses (2,040 yards & 30 TDs) due to injury.
"When you do miss out that tough, tough runner, it changes the game a little bit," said Plattsmouth Head Coach Bob Dzuris. "But other kids have to make plays, and we did. We just didn't make enough. We love these kids and they've given us a lot. I think I probably should have opened up the playbook even more, because we knew this was going to be a battle."
The teams played a scoreless first quarter, highlighted by TJ Fitzpatrick’s 9th interception of the season to keep the Skyhawks out of the end zone. In the second, Skutt quarterback Caden Becker — a Wyoming commit — broke loose from 29 yards out to put his team in front 6-0 with 11:07 left in the half. Following a Plattsmouth punt, Becker lofted a pass to Joe Connoly from 39 yards out to extend the lead to 13-0.
The Blue Devils answered right back as Owen Prince returned the ensuing kickoff to the Skutt 31. Three plays later, Ethan Walker made two men miss and scored from 20 yards out to cut the lead to 13-7 at the halftime break.
After a scoreless third, Plattsmouth marched nine plays and 42 yards, but had to settle for a 26 yard field goal from Preston Augenbaugh to narrow the gap to 13-10. It seemed like the Blue Devil special teams would once again seize momentum after Skutt fumbled a punt snap, setting up Plattsmouth with the ball on the Skutt 30. On the fourth play of the drive, Kyler Seaman stepped in front of a Nate Kramer pass for a pick.
Skutt methodically went down the field, moving 82 yards on nine plays, capped by a Becker one-yard touchdown run.
Becker led the Skyhawk offense, running for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also threw for 99 yards and one score on 6-of-18 passing.
Plattsmouth was by Walker, who rushed 18 times for 64 yards and one score. The Blue Devils had to punt seven times in the contest.
"To Skutt's credit, we weren't getting our receivers open," said Dzuris. "I thought -- and granted I watched some good football teams play Skutt -- I saw some plays I liked and I thought we could get open. That just didn't materialize for us. When we can't go over the top and everything has got to be a grind, it's hard with a 135 pound running back."
The loss ends the Blue Devils’ season at 10-1.
"I told these guys that we are going to go back and look at this and it was awful special," said Dzuris. "To win 10 football games, to be district champions, Trailblazer Conference champions, I'm proud of these guys and I'm happy for them. Did I want them to go to Lincoln? Absolutely. I wanted me to go to Lincoln, but I'm just very proud of them."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Dzuris in a video you can view below.