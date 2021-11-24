(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth football paced the Trailblazer Conference's first team with seven designations.
Those honors came from Christian Meneses (running back), Clyde Hinton (defensive back), Owen Prince (defensive back), TJ Fitzpatrick (defensive back), Cameron Aughenbaugh (linebacker), Austin Sohl (offensive lineman) and Caleb Adkins (defensive lineman). Meneses was the honorary offensive captain while Hinton earned the same honor on defense.
Caleb Wiseman, Iyan Martin-Morrison, Dalton Baumgart, Nathan Kramer, Ethan Walker, Dylan Eby and Kevin Winscot were honorable mention choices for the Blue Devils.
Nebraska City had two first-teamers: Braden Thompson (tight end/linebacker) and Bayler Poston (running back/safety). MJ Nelson, Eduardo Gonzalez, Gavin Bailey, Michael Dia, Andrew Stukenholtz and Chase Brown were honorable mentions for the Pioneers.
View the full teams below.