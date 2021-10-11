(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock all moved up while Auburn moved into the latest state football rankings from the Omaha World-Herald.
Plattsmouth is now ranked No. 2 in Class B, Falls City Sacred Heart is up one to No. 3 and Johnson-Brock also moved up one to No. 8. Auburn is ranked No. 8 in the latest Class C-1 rankings.
Ashland-Greenwood remains No. 1 in C-1, Sterling is still on top of the 6-man rankings and Weeping Water fell one spot to No. 7 in D-1. View the complete rankings linked here.