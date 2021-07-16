(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth standout setter Rylee Hellbusch is all set to take her talents to the next level with Peru State.
Hellbusch joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Friday to talk about her decision to play for the Bobcats.
“It probably started my sophomore year when I started looking into different colleges,” Hellbusch told KMA Sports. “I always knew it was something I wanted to do at the next level.”
Hellbusch says that she went to a pair of camps at Peru State after her junior season and met Coach Laurie Felderman.
“I really loved her and the program,” she added. “I got to talk to her and learn about her philosophy. Into my senior year, she kept in touch with me a ton through my senior season and watched a lot of my games. When it came time, I knew that’s exactly where I wanted to go. I love the school, and I love the program.”
The 5-foot-5 standout followed a strong junior season with an even better senior year, posting 334 assists in her final season as a Blue Devil.
“In high school, I felt very connected with all my teammates, coaches and teachers,” Hellbusch said. “That’s a really big deal to me to make me feel like I’m not a number, but I’m someone to all the people around me. At Peru, I knew I was going to be known by all my professors and get one-on-one time with coaches. I love the small town feel and the connections I know I’m going to get to build at Peru.”
Hellbusch was an all-conference honorable mention as both a junior and senior for Plattsmouth.
“It means everything (to play in college),” Hellbusch said. “In high school, it built a sense of community and made me really love school. I love the sport so much. I was a big softball girl growing up, and my mom played in college. But I always knew – even when I was younger – that I was going to play volleyball.”
Listen to much more with Hellbusch from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.