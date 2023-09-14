(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth softball has worked through some early growing pains and appears headed in the right direction.
The Blue Devils opened the year with six straight losses to Wahoo, Ralston, Westside, Gross Catholic, Ralston and Auburn. They have since found a rhythm and have a 5-8 record with wins over Syracuse, Raymond Central, Benson, Platteview and Omaha North.
"We got off to a slow start," Plattsmouth head coach Katie Bashus said. "But we've improved. It's been great to see growth. It's exciting."
Sisters Stella Campin and Ruby Campin lead the Plattsmouth offense. Stella hits .433 with 13 RBI, while Ruby hits .400 with 16 RBI. Freshman Alexis Gregerson has a .417 average with 14 RBI. Ireland Todd, Aimee Dasher and Justine Villamonte also contribute to Plattsmouth's offense.
"We've worked a lot on getting our bats around," Bashus said. "We have a team bond and trust each other. We have intensity when we go out there and play."
Dasher and Villamonte have been Plattsmouth's go-to pitchers. Dasher has a 5.63 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings, while Villamonte owns a 6.86 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.
The Blue Devils are a young bunch with three freshmen and a sophomore in the lineup.
"We definitely have a lot of room to grow," Bashus said. "It's exciting to see we're not at our full potential yet. We're just working on not getting down from mistakes and having situational awareness."
Plattsmouth has already exceeded last year's 2-19 showing, but they aren't satisfied.
"The girls wanted to win more games than we lose," Bashus said. "That's still our goal going forward. We'll keep improving. We just need to stay focused."
Plattsmouth's next game is Thursday against Ashland-Greenwood.
Hear the full interview with Coach Bashus below.