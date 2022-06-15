(Plattsmouth) -- A soccer career that started at three years old, and is far from over, reached KMAland Nebraska Girls Player of the Year status on Wednesday.
Plattsmouth sophomore Ireland Todd emerged as a leader for a young Blue Devils squad this year while posting some of the best numbers in KMAland Nebraska to rightfully earn this honor.
For Todd, Wednesday's award is well-deserved after a lifetime of pouring her heart and soul onto the soccer pitch.
"I've been playing since I was three," Todd said. "In about fifth grade, I realized I could go far with this. I've put in all the time and effort, and they've given back to me. The coaches have been amazing, and my teammates push me to become a better player."
Todd totaled 14 goals this season, the most of any KMAland Nebraska girls soccer player. She credits her ample soccer experience to her success.
"I've done a lot of select clubs," she said. "I've had a lot of knowledge and training through those. I use what I've learned in clubs and apply it to the high school game."
She also wasn't afraid to try new things and was always willing to learn.
"Even if you've been playing for years and years, you always have to be optimistic to learn and try new things," Todd said. "I always tried to keep an open mind."
Todd spearheaded the Blue Devils' youth movement by leading them to an 8-10 record -- a two-win improvement from last year.
"I took on more of a leadership role this season," Todd said. "As a freshman, I didn't know what to expect. But this year, I wanted to help the team as much as I could."
"Ireland brings a tremendous impact to our team," said Plattsmouth head coach Trey Cossel. "There is a night and day difference when she is on the field compared to when she is off it."
The season had ups and downs, but Todd and her teammates made the most of it.
"There were (some bumps)," she said. "With a small school, you don't get looked at. You have to remember you're there for a reason. We had everyone on the same page. So we could achieve our best."
When reflecting on her season, Todd points to her team's progression and success.
"We all pushed through and put up some good fights," Todd said. "This team will definitely be one to keep watching as we grow."
Todd's ceiling, her willingness to learn and the supporting cast around her leaves plenty to be excited about with the future of Plattsmouth girls soccer.
"The future of this team is exciting," Coach Cossel said. "We should be a fun team to watch next year because Ireland and her teammates worked through the growing pains of being a young team the last couple of years."
"The goal for me is to score more goals than I did the previous year," she said. "I'll keep pushing myself to get better and make sure the team creates a good name for itself."
Check out the full interview with Todd below.