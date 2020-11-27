(Plattsmouth) -- Inside Plattsmouth’s dream run to a state semifinal this fall was a dream individual season.
Plattsmouth junior workhorse Christian Meneses carried the ball 312 times in 11 games, and he made the most of each carry. For that performance, Meneses is our second KMAland Nebraska Football Player of the Year.
“It was probably a season to try to get my name out there,” Meneses told KMA Sports. “Show people I’m serious about what I’m doing. As a team, I wanted to help put Plattsmouth on the map.”
Meneses and his teammates certainly did that. The Blue Devils went 8-3, won a pair of playoff games and advanced deep into the loaded Class B postseason.
“It was crazy,” Meneses said. “We had the entire town on our back. When we left school (for the state semifinal), we had an escort from the police and fire department. I want to do it again.”
Speaking of doing it again, Plattsmouth turned to their talented back time and time again throughout the course of the season. He rushed for 1,740 yards and 20 touchdowns and had four games with at least 36 carries.
“People expected me to be a little banged up,” he said, “but I play rugby. I’m used to getting hit. I was fine. I’d do it again.”
Meneses rushed for over 200 yards four times this year, including a 36-carry, 287-yard performance against Ralston. He also had 253 against Crete, 235 against Beatrice and 224 against Norris. In addition, he had 40 tackles and six tackles for loss on defense this year.
When asked for some of his favorite games, Meneses pointed to a tight loss to Norris and the upset state quarterfinal win over No. 1 Bennington.
“People didn’t think we had a chance,” he said. “The Bennington game was crazy. We came I there with a line made up of freshmen that haven’t played a varsity game, and we won. It was pretty crazy.”
Meneses follows Johnson-Brock’s Ty Hahn as a KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year winner. Check out the full interview with Meneses below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2019: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock