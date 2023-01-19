(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth wrestling team has fought through injuries all season but seems to be getting healthier as they prepare for their home tournament and the postseason.
The Blue Devils are coming off a strong dual showing last Saturday, where they took second at Nebraska City's Rumble in River Country.
"It's been tough for us to be a good dual team," Coach Jarrod Nielsen said. "With all the injuries, we've been missing about four or five expected varsity guys. They got challenged at Friday's practice. We came out Saturday and competed. We won some duals we probably weren't supposed to, but we're ready to go. Everybody has the right mindset. We just have to fight as hard as we can for the whole six minutes."
Injuries are nothing new to wrestling, but the injury bug has bit Coach Nielsen's team particularly hard this season.
"It's been up and down," he said. "We've had a lot of guys injured. But we have guys stepping up. We've had to be patient with our injuries. It was tough knowing how many guys we had sitting in street clothes in December, but we're getting some guys back now. Now we're ready to go and looking good."
Senior 220-pounder Caleb Adkins is back in the lineup after suffering an injury during football season. Adkins -- a state qualifier last year -- is 7-0 this season.
Aside from Adkins, Bryce Neuin, Mathew Zitek, Wesley Vick and Orion Parker have starred in Plattsmouth's lineup.
Neuin has a 10-5 record at 138 pounds, Zitek is 18-9 at 160 pounds, Vick is 10-5 at 182 pounds and Parker is 22-5 at 285 pounds.
"Bryce is always practicing hard and competing hard," Nielsen said. "We look for him to have a big close to his senior season. Same with Mathew. He's a hard-nosed kid that does everything you ask him to do. Nobody really knew about (Orion Parker). He knocked off the number one heavyweight in Class B. He's been a pleasant surprise for some, but we knew what we had in him."
Plattsmouth hosts their annual tournament on Saturday. The Blue Devils welcome a loaded field of teams that includes Auburn, Bellevue East, Elkhorn, Fairbury, Falls City, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Nebraska City, Norris, Northwest, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Seward and Waverly.
"We've spent quite a while trying to build this tournament into a showcase," Nielsen said. "We want good teams. It's something we pride ourselves on. Our guys need to see those good guys out of our class."
If all goes to plan, the Blue Devils will use Saturday's tournament to springboard them to finishing the season strong.
"I'm an optimist," Nielsen said. "I start every year thinking we're the best team in the state. We do a good job of hyping our guys up and letting them know what's possible. We feel we have individuals that can fight for state medals. It's just a matter of the guys getting the job done."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nielsen.