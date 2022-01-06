(Plattsmouth) -- Coach Curtis Larsen's Plattsmouth wrestling team has a unique blend of talented youth and veteran experience this season.
Both sides of the lineup have seen success.
"I think our kids are wrestling well," Larsen said. "Our room is competing well in practice. I really like where our kids are. Our schedule is tough, but I think that pays off for us at the end of the season."
The Blue Devils closed 2021 with a ninth-place finish in the 16-team field at the Wahoo Warrior Wrestling Tournament. Their lineup in that meet consisted of three seniors, two juniors and four sophomores. Coach Larsen attributes his senior leaders to the continued development of the underclassmen.
"They have taken a role in how this team is doing," he said. "They hold kids accountable and help those young guys out. That's all you can ask for as a coach."
Josh Colgrove is the leader in the Blue Devils' wrestling room. A state runner-up last year, Colgrove is 16-2 on the year at 170 pounds.
"He's wrestling well right now," Larsen said. "He listens and loves to work. You can't ask for more."
Larsen says Colgrove's early-season success has been a "pleasant surprise."
"He had two losses early, but they were close losses. He's bounced back, and I'm surprised by his leadership qualities."
Cameron Aughenbaugh (182) was a sixth-place finisher last year and currently has a 9-6 record, while Caleb Adkins (113)and Cael Nielsen (182) were also state qualifiers for the Blue Devils in 2021.
"The kids have had some good experiences, and they don't shy away from expectations," Larsen said.
Larsen says the expectations going forward are to continue making strides, which should benefit the Blue Devils when the postseason arrives.
"Our schedule is tough, so our kids get challenged early and often," he said. "We always talk about wrestling the Plattsmouth way no matter who is across from you. There's no fear in doing so. I hope our kids continue to keep grinding and utilize what we give them."
The Blue Devils return to action on Friday at the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament.
"It's been a couple of weeks since we've competed," Larsen said. "I hope our kids grow off what we did in the practice room over the break. I hope to see it come out on Friday."
Check out the full interview with Coach Larsen below.