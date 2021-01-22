(Plattsmouth) -- A season of growth and learning continues for the Plattsmouth wrestling squad when they host their annual tournament this weekend.
While it's been far from smooth for the Blue Devils, they are just excited for the opportunity to have a season.
"There's been a lot of adversity this year," Coach Curtis Larsen tells KMA Sports. "We weren't able to get to many camps this summer, but we are just fortunate to be able to get on the mat."
An extremely young roster and a late start to the season because of a remarkable run to the state semifinals in football have also tried to shake the Blue Devils, but they are making strides.
"They're just being coachable," Larsen said of his young team. "They are listening and following directions. They want to win. That's one of the things that is great about these young guys. It has been an improvement from the beginning of the year."
One of their few seniors -- 132-pounder Dominic Cherek -- has taken on a leadership role with the young team while also posting a 10-6 record.
"He's been in the program for four years," Larsen said. "They call him Coach C for a reason. He's got great leadership skills and does a great job making sure kids understand what they are doing."
Josh Colgrove is also one of the seasoned grapplers in the lineup for Coach Larsen's squad. A returning state qualifier, Colgrove is currently 17-3 this season at 160 pounds.
"He just listens," Coach Larsen said. "He has a lot of experience under his belt. He always wants to get better. He's always asking questions on what he can do to get better."
Cael Nielsen (113), Elijah Dix (120), Logan Wooten (126), Josh Adkins (152), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170), Caleb Adkins (182) and Benjamin Yoder (285) have also been constants in the lineup.
While they have a young lineup and are taking some bumps, Larsen feels this season is a good sign of things to come.
"Traditionally, our program is as good as it gets in Nebraska," he said. "Our community embraces wrestling. We are not going to shy away from expectations. We will keep building the program in the right direction."
Plattsmouth is now turning their attention to their annual tournament, which will feature eight teams: Blair, Grand Island Northwest, Millard South, Pierce, Ralston, Schuyler and Waverly.
What the tournament might lack in depth, it will not in talent. The tourney also serves as the beginning of Plattsmouth's prelude to the end of the season.
"We are looking forward to competing with some of the best in the state," Larsen said. "This is kind of what we like to think of as our little state tournament to get us competing and to see where we are with the best in the state."
Unfortunately, Saturday's tournament will be held without fans due to COVID-19.
"It's going to be a little different this year," Larsen said. "I just hope our kids are ready to compete."
The complete interview with Coach Larsen can be heard below.