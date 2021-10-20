(Plattsmouth) -- One of KMAland's most consistent cross country schools will once again have a strong presence at the state meet.
"It's fun to get both back again," said head coach Todd Nott.
This year marks the 16th consecutive year that at least one Plattsmouth program qualified for state. The girls' trip to state comes after a disappointing 2020 season, where they finished fifth in districts.
"It was a fun turnaround season," Nott said. "We thought we could get them to state."
Nott was right. His team took second at their Class B district meet with 28 points, only eight behind Skutt Catholic. Natalie Briggs led the Plattsmouth girls with a fifth-place run while Mila Wehrbein ran 11th and Jozlyn Barnes was 13th. Ava Nolde, Jolie Dix and Emily Palomar-Macias also ran for Plattsmouth in districts.
"All of our girls did what they needed to do," Nott said.
The boy side came with a little more drama, as the Blue Devils took third with 53 points, edging fourth-place finisher Elkhorn by seven points.
Elijah Dix finished ninth, Sam Campin was 11th, and Carter Moss finished 15th for the Blue Devils. Moss's finish, however, was far from routine.
"He fell yards from the finish and had to crawl," Nott said. "He went from eighth to 15th. With that 15th place, we still got third. It was deja vu from the 90s' when I had a kid fall at districts but not finish. Even if Carter didn't finish, our fifth runner would have still been good enough for us to qualify. We expected to get to state a little easier than that, but there was some drama."
Alex Lozzi had an 18th-place finish at districts, while Derek Reicks and Daniel Barajas are also part of the state-qualifying squad.
The boys team returned a handful of pieces from last year's third-place team.
"This is something the kids list every year," Nott said. "We always have a couple coming back from a state-returning team. We are lucky to have a culture where the kids coming back get the younger kids running and make sure the summer is solid. We had some injuries and illnesses this year. Hopefully, we can put something together for the state meet."
The Class B field is loaded with talent on both sides. Nott expects the Skutt and Lexington boys to be the teams beat, as well as the Norris, Skutt and Elkhorn North girls.
"I feel it's way tougher than last year," Nott said. "Realistically, both teams are probably seeded anywhere from seventh to ninth. If all the kids have their best performance of the year, that would be a successful conclusion to the year."
The Class B State Meet takes place at Kearney on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Nott below.