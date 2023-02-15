(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth junior Caleb Adkins has returned to the wrestling mat impressively after missing the first part of the season with an injury.
Adkins is one of 16 wrestlers in the Class B 220-pound bracket at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament. It's his second trip to Omaha in his prep career and comes after failing to qualify as a sophomore last season.
"It means a lot," Adkins said. "It didn't feel great. I didn't want to feel that pain I felt last year."
Adkins prevented that same feeling by winning his district. He recorded three wins in the district tournament -- two pins and an overtime win over Wahoo's Dominek Rohleder in the finals.
"I wrestled smart," Adkins said. "I'm not the biggest kid out there, but I made sure not to do anything to put me in a risky situation. Most of the time, I'm quicker than the guys out there. That creates shots."
Adkins enters the state tournament with a 16-0 record. A broken hand Adkins sustained during the final game of the football season sidelined him until January 12th.
"I was sad I was going to miss the first half of the season," he said. "But I knew the second half was more important. In the off time, I was lifting. I did whatever I could in the weight room."
The state tournament scene isn't new to Adkins. He qualified for as a freshman and won two matches before getting eliminated.
"I can't look past anybody," he said. "I know what can happen. My freshman year, I beat a senior that was supposed to wipe the floor with me. I've been there before. I know I have to keep a level head."
Like the other 15 wrestlers in his bracket, Adkins is going for gold, but it won't be easy.
"Obviously, I want the state championship," he said. "But I'm expecting it to be hard. I just have to keep doing what I've been doing."
Adkins wrestles Quentin Terry (McCook) in the first round. Hear the full interview below.