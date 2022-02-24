(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth freshman Zoey Barber was one of 12 girls to win a state championship at the first girls tournament sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
"I think it was amazing," Barber said about the tournament. "It was so fun."
Barber's title came in the 114-pound bracket, where she won three matches en route to the title.
"I'm happy about what happened this weekend," she said. "It was a big accomplishment. My family all wrestled, so it was a huge accomplishment."
Barber entered the tournament at 25-2 and as the No. 2 seed.
"Mentally, I knew I could do this," she said. "I didn't doubt any of the girls, but I felt like I was going to win it."
She called her shot, kicking things off with a tech fall of Ella Reeves (Battle Creek) in her first match.
"I just stayed focused the whole time," she said. "I kept thinking of what I was going to do. Everything in wrestling is mental. It's hard to think you can't win. It was in my head and heart."
Barber followed with a 6-2 decision in the semifinals against Jolyn Pozehl (Ainsworth).
"She was very tall," Barber said. "I just kept position and wouldn't let her do anything."
Her semifinal win put her in the finals, where she wrestled a familiar opponent: Kylee Plowman (Conestoga).
Barber won by fall.
"Since I wrestled her in districts, I kinda knew what she was going to do, but I wasn't sure if she was going to do the same thing," Barber said. "She had me in a tilt, and I was thinking about how I could come out. When I came out, I rolled her, and she went on her back. When he (the official) called the pin, I was just excited."
Barber hopes this state title is not her last.
"I have so many goals," she said. "I want to keep that state title."
Check out the full interview with Barber below.